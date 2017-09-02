Get "Boots" from Kesha's new album 'Rainbow':

---------

Lyrics:

I have boys in every country code

Just a rollin' stoner on a roll

I'd bring the cowgirl out and cock them guns

Always leave before the cowboy comes

Then I met you Saturday night, I tried to run away

Sunday morning, I woke up fucked up, with you right next to me

Had a flight booked to Japan, but you took me by the hand

Now every morning I wake up with you right next to me

I'm walking on air, kickin' my blues

Everything stops when I'm with you

So slide over here, tell me the truth

I know you love me wearing nothing but your boots

Never thought about that wifey life

Wedding bells just made me wanna die

But when you grab me and you spin me 'round

You really screw my head up upside-down

If you can't handle these claws, you don't get this kitty

Baby, pick me up, spin me 'round, take me on a ride

Pull you by the belt, recognize that you're mine tonight

Baby, pick me up, spin me 'round, take me on a ride

Pull you by the belt, recognize that you're mine tonight

I'm walking on air, kickin' my blues

Everything stops, ah, when I'm wearing

When I'm wearing, baby, nothing but your boots