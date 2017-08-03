Newsvine

Current Status: Published (4)
By Flashypaws
Thu Aug 3, 2017 7:19 PM
four weeks, four songs.

(pretty sure she could do one a week for 30 years if she wanted to. prolific is the word i'm lookin for here.)

the countdown continues...

...

throwin in a bonus track on this one. just because.

New music from Kesha! Get "Hymn" off her upcoming album 'Rainbow' on iTunes

Lyrics for Twenty One Pilots' song "March To The Sea", from their self-titled album. Hope you like it, enjoy!

