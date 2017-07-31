Feeding North Koreans

this is what it looks like if you give north koreans food.
not just any food.
real food.
pretty cool, huh.
this is what it looks like if you give north koreans food.
not just any food.
real food.
pretty cool, huh.
We also wanted to have them try the best sauces from the most respected regions in the US, so we reached out to LawLers Barbecue (Alabama), 12 Bones (North Carolina), Gates Bar-B-Q (Kansas City) and Rudy's Bar-B-Q (Texas) who agreed to come on board for this project.
(We tried reaching out to several places in Memphis but none were interested unfortunately. Sorry Memphis, we tried our best)