Jerry Seinfeld painfully rejects Kesha's hug

Canal de Vlogs

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIuS2rdZ6zlIIIJcgZOp-Nw

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gootiealbernaz/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gootiealbernaz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gootiealbernaz

P&aacute;gina: https://www.facebook.com/supergootie/

Well, you almost had me fooled

Told me that I was nothing without you

Oh, but after everything you've done

I can thank you for how strong I have become

'Cause you brought the flames and you put me through hell

I had to learn how to fight for myself

And we both know all the truth I could tell

I'll just say this is I wish you farewell

I hope you're somewhere praying, praying

I hope your soul is changing, changing

I hope you find your peace

Falling on your knees, praying

I'm proud of who I am

No more monsters, I can breathe again

And you said that I was done

Well, you were wrong and now the best is yet to come

'Cause I can make it on my own

And I don't need you, I found a strength I've never known

I've been thrown out, I've been burned

When I'm finished, they won't even know your name

You brought the flames and you put me through hell

I had to learn how to fight for myself

And we both know all the truth I could tell

I'll just say this is I wish you farewell

I hope you're somewhere praying, praying

I hope your soul is changing, changing

I hope you find your peace

Falling on your knees, praying

Oh, sometimes, I pray for you at night

Someday, maybe you'll see the light

Oh, some say, in life, you're gonna get what you give

But some things, only God can forgive

I hope you're somewhere praying, praying

I hope your soul is changing, changing

I hope you find your peace

Falling on your knees, praying