Jerry Seinfeld painfully rejects Kesha's hug

oh, the humanity. or whatever.
all i know is that if seinfeld listened to music targeted at 13 year old girls, like real men, he'd know who kesha is.
when she's finished, they wont even know his name. :p
oh, the humanity. or whatever.
all i know is that if seinfeld listened to music targeted at 13 year old girls, like real men, he'd know who kesha is.
when she's finished, they wont even know his name. :p
Jerry Seinfeld doesn't know who Kesha is, and he definitely doesn't want her hugs. He turned her away on the red carpet for the David Lynch Foundation's A Night of Laughter and Song at the Kennedy Center.
Canal de Vlogs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIuS2rdZ6zlIIIJcgZOp-Nw
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gootiealbernaz/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gootiealbernaz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gootiealbernaz
P&aacute;gina: https://www.facebook.com/supergootie/
Well, you almost had me fooled
Told me that I was nothing without you
Oh, but after everything you've done
I can thank you for how strong I have become
'Cause you brought the flames and you put me through hell
I had to learn how to fight for myself
And we both know all the truth I could tell
I'll just say this is I wish you farewell
I hope you're somewhere praying, praying
I hope your soul is changing, changing
I hope you find your peace
Falling on your knees, praying
I'm proud of who I am
No more monsters, I can breathe again
And you said that I was done
Well, you were wrong and now the best is yet to come
'Cause I can make it on my own
And I don't need you, I found a strength I've never known
I've been thrown out, I've been burned
When I'm finished, they won't even know your name
You brought the flames and you put me through hell
I had to learn how to fight for myself
And we both know all the truth I could tell
I'll just say this is I wish you farewell
I hope you're somewhere praying, praying
I hope your soul is changing, changing
I hope you find your peace
Falling on your knees, praying
Oh, sometimes, I pray for you at night
Someday, maybe you'll see the light
Oh, some say, in life, you're gonna get what you give
But some things, only God can forgive
I hope you're somewhere praying, praying
I hope your soul is changing, changing
I hope you find your peace
Falling on your knees, praying