Newsvine

Flashypaws

About Articles: 7 Seeds: 9 Comments: 15529 Since: Sep 2008

Search warrants for potato pest ordered at E. Idaho farms | KTVB.COM

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Flashypaws View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONKTVB.com
Seeded on Sun Nov 20, 2016 6:00 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

'do you have pale cyst nematodes in your fields?'

'what are you?  some kinda federal agent or something?  get outa here, copper...  and come back when ya got a warrant.'

yes...

this is actually how we farm potatoes in idaho.

..

seemed like an interesting story.

do federal investigators need a search warrant to check for invasive species in your fields?  in your front yard?

and who says, 'its none of your business if i destroy a states primary industry or not, get the hell out of here.  come back when you got a warrant.'

seriously.

who says that.

what the hells their problem.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor