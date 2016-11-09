more things we can have other countries pay for

americas new economy

now that donald trump is president other countries will buy us things.

yay!

obviously, mexico is going to pay for our mexican wall. thats already in the bag.

i say we make canada pay for our canadian wall. whats that? they already started? well... good for them. they got the message loud and clear i guess.

russia is going to pay for our hockey rinks. hockey is stupid. americans shouldnt have to buy any hockey. and since we beat them at hockey forever in 1980 now they have to pay for our hockey rinks. thats how it works. or we'll just renegotiate that contract if we have to. whatever.

china is going to pay for all our chicken. chickity china the chinese chicken. you have a drumstick and your heart stops tickin. ever since the bare naked ladies wrote that lyric chicken consumption in this country has tripled. i cant think of any other reason anybody would want to eat chicken. except that they were brainwashed by the chinese. so we'll make em pay for all the chicken theyre makin us eat. yeah...

vietnam will pay for our universal health care. all the good doctors are vietnamese and they all learned all that stuff here bascially for free so to pay us back they should train all their kids how to be doctors and they should all work for free. damn freeloaders.

england will pay for all our tea because tea is stupid and so is england.

and every other country in nato will buy us some trump jets. gold ones. shiny gold jets. huge shiny gold jets. they have to build em for us because theyre too stupid to fly em. and then we'll rent them back to em for the biggest profit...

thats all the countries i know.

if anybody else has something they want a country to buy us, just add it to the list.

oh! wait!

france is one.