what the hell is going on here

By Flashypaws
Tue May 13, 2014 7:37 PM
ok...   this isnt really an article im writing here...  it more like an observation i made and was about to post on every single thread on newsvine.

and, umm....   thats not gonna happen.  that might take a friggin hour.  i could be dead by then.

so im savin time and am basically just gonna scream this at everybody here at once.

WHAT THE HELL HAPPENED TO ALL THE GARBAGE SEEDS?!?!?  !!!

THERES NO FRIGGIN GARBAGE FOR ME TO PLAY IN HERE.

im bored.

im goin home.

somebody link me somethin stupid as hell, preferably from a nazi pretending to be a confederate pretending to be an old lady.  fast.

