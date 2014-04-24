Its America's Job

america's job. what the hell is it.

why does this country get paid. what does it do for a living. what justifies our government to collect our hard-earned money in taxes as its pay check.

america's job is to create private wealth and security for its citizens. because if it can not provide the conditions for people to earn their money, they really wont have any taxes they can collect as income. there are other roles america plays... world cop... world mediator and voice of reason (maybe not recently)... umm... world rich uncle... passin out candy and hundred dollar bills...

but america doesnt actually get paid to do any of those things. they arent jobs. they're hobbies.

so, the only way america can actually earn any money is to make all of its citizens as wealth as possible, so it can tax them and get paid for creating the conditions that allow that to happen.

now that we understand what america's job is...

we have to figure out how much it should be paid.

it has to cover its expenses. so it has to collect enough to provide the education system that teaches people how to create and grow their own businesses. and then businesses can hire everybody that cant think of an idea for their own business. we should probably provide more of that.

it has to collect enough to provide security for its citizens. that means enough to fund a standing military for defense. (we can argue about the size, but we need something.) and enough to fund citizen police forces. and fire services. and medical care. and food and shelter. because only really poor, stupid countries let their citizens starve to death in the streets. its insidious and negligent to let that happen. and its demoralizing. and its a friggin waste of resources.

and it has to collect enough to actually create the conditions that allow individuals to create wealth. enough to enforce the rules and foster competition and to keep the cheaters from gaming the system.

america's not getting paid enough to cover its expenses.

its creating plenty of wealth, but its not getting paid for it. its not getting paid... for doing its job.

its going broke working this cheap. its leaving too much on the table.

its time for a raise.