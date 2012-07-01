BIG EAST 2013 | Boise State Football goes Nation Wide

boise state head coach chris petersen (73-6) heads east as boise state says goodbye to the mountain west and hello to the big east.

starting in 2013, the greatest show on turf goes nation wide, with runs in ohio, connecticut, kentucky, and pennsylvania, florida, texas and more.

as in the past, news that boise state would be joining a new conference scared away their new leagues best competition, as pittsburg and syracuse fled the big east immediately, pleading for sanctuary in the acc.

undeterred, the university filed notice of its intent to leave the mountain west just before the deadline saturday night, officially making the big east conference the new home for its football team.

bronco nation is officially nation wide.