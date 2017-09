will you miss the magic?

cause someday soon, your whole life's gonna change.

http://smarturl.it/GoodOldDays

Macklemore

Good Old Days feat. Kesha

Performed by Macklemore and Kesha

Produced by Joshua "Budo" Karp

Written by: B. Haggerty; K. Sebert; J. Karp; A. Joslyn; S. Wishkoski; T. Andrews

Lyrics by Ben Haggerty and Kesha Sebert

Additional Piano by Sam Wish

String Arrangement by Andrew Joslyn

Violin by Andrew Joslyn and Christopher Foerstel

Viola by Seth May-Patterson

Cello by Eli Weinberger

Additional Percussion by Teo Shantz

Choir Vocals by Tanisha Brooks, Josephine Howell, and Karma Johnson

Mixed by Jon Castelli at Studio X

Mastered by Dale Becker

Engineered by Tyler Dopps

Mastering Assistant – Mandy Adams

Engineer for Mix Ingmar Carlson

Bengal Yucky (BMI)

Dynamite Cop Music / Where Da Kasz At (BMI)

Gutterfunk (ASCAP)

D B Joslyn Music (BMI)

Swish You Were Here Music LLC (ASCAP)

Tyler Andrews (ASCAP)

© 2017 Bendo, LLC. All rights reserved.