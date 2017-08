this is old news. obviously its 'former' presidential advisor now...

but this is new news to me, and frankly, this is the weirdest news story i've ever seen in my life, so i have to seed it.

steve bannon was a chinese gold farmer.

its likely that most of you wont know what that means, but i know for a fact that a few of you will...

and you all think its the weirdest fuckin thing youve ever heard in your entire life, too, huh. i'm not alone on this, i'm positive.